‘Curator right person to describe pitch’
LUCKNOW: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that the curator is the “right person” to describe the track that was prepared for the second T20I against New Zealand here.
India skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday slammed the standard of pitches used in the ongoing series and called the surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium a “shocker”. The ball turned in the first T20I in Ranchi and it was no different on Sunday, when New Zealand was restricted to 99 for eight. India chased down the target with only one ball to spare and won by six wickets.
“The curator is the right person to answer that question [on the pitch]. But, we knew it would be a big challenge and luckily, we controlled the game. Anything in the range of 120-130 would have been really challenging. We did well to restrict it to 99 and it was an achievable target,” Mhambrey said.
