Djokovic scales new peak

WASHINGTON: 1 Novak Djokovic becomes the first man to win the Australian Open a record 10 times

1 Djokovic returns to the top of the men’s rankings for a record 374th week on Monday

2

This is the second time Djokovic has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of a Grand Slam. He beat the Greek in the 2021 French Open final

22

Djokovic has won 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, tied with Nadal for the most Grand Slams won by a male player

93

This is Djokovic’s 93rd

ATP title, just one behind Ivan Lendl’s 94. Jimmy Connors leads the list with 109 titles

IT'S BEEN A LONG JOURNEY, BUT A VERY SPECIAL ONE. I PLAYED SOME OF MY BEST TENNIS HONESTLY IN AUSTRALIAN OPEN. THE FOURTH ROUND, QUARTER-FINAL, SEMI-FINALS, JUST REALLY COMFORTABLE ON THE COURT, HITTING THE BALL GREAT

— Novak Djokovic after winning the Australian Open

Djokovic becomes the second man after Rafael Nadal to win a Grand Slam 10 times. The Spaniard won the French Open 14 times

Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying.

When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more.

This trip to Australia was far more successful than that of a year ago — when he was deported because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 — although difficult in its own ways: a bad hamstring; some off-court tumult involving his father. Yet Djokovic accomplished all he could have possibly wanted in his return: He resumed his winning ways at Melbourne Park and made it back to the top of tennis, declaring: “This probably is the, I would say, biggest victory of my life.”

Only briefly challenged in the final, Djokovic was simply better at the most crucial moments and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). As a bonus, Djokovic will vault from No. 5 to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a spot he already has held for more weeks than any other man.

The 35-year-old from Serbia stretched his unbeaten streak in Melbourne to 28 matches, the longest run there in the Open era, which dates to 1968. He adds trophy No. 10 to the seven from Wimbledon,

three from the U.S. Open — where he also was absent last year because of no coronavirus shots — and two from the French Open, to match rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man.

Only two women — Margaret Court, with 24, and Serena Williams, with 23 — are ahead of him. This was also the 93rd ATP tour-level title for Djokovic, breaking a tie with Nadal for the fourth-most.

“I would like to thank you for pushing our sport so far,” Tsitsipas told Djokovic. “He is the greatest,” Tsitsipas said, “that has ever held a tennis racket.”

Djokovic was participating in his 33rd major final, Tsitsipas in his second — and the 24-year-old from Greece also lost the other, at the 2021 French Open, to Djokovic. On a cool evening under a cloud-filled sky, and with a soundtrack of chants from supporters of both men prompting repeated pleas for quiet from the chair umpire, Djokovic was superior throughout, especially so in the two tiebreakers. He took a 4-1 lead in the first, then reeled off the last three points. He led 5-0 in the closing tiebreaker and, when it finished, he pointed to his temple before screaming, a prelude to all of the tears.

“Very emotional for us. Very emotional for him,” said Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic. “It’s a great achievement. It was a really tough three weeks for him. He managed to overcome everything.”

RESULT: Men: Final: N Djokovic bt S Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5)

It’s a great achievement. It was a really tough three weeks for him. He managed to overcome everything

—Goran Ivanisevic,

Djokovic’s coach