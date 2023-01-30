BCCI announces Rs 5 crore reward for victorious Women’s U-19 squad

NEW DELHI: BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title winning performance at the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup. India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa. “Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” Shah tweeted after India’s triumph. The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.