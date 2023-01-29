Sohil Shah, Arjun Balu post comfortable wins
CHENNAI: Making the best use of his pole-position start, Sohil Shah roared to a big win, his second of the season, in the premier MRF Formula 2000 category here on Saturday as the fourth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 headed for a climax at the Madras International Circuit.
Coimbatore veteran Arjun Balu from Race Concepts hardly played a false note while orchestrating a massive victory, his fourth of the season, in the top-end Indian Touring Cars category.
Viswas Vijayraj of DTS Racing notched up a fluent lights-to-flag win in the Formula LGB 1300 race to move within eight points of championship leader Raghul Rangasamy from MSport, who took the second spot in the race.
Meanwhile, Chennai driver Ritesh Rai of Performance Racing came through untroubled in the Super Stock category.
After finishing second in the MRF F2000 Race 1, T Sai Sanjay remained at the top of the leaderboard, enjoying a 34-point lead. In the Indian Touring Cars first race, Coimbatore’s Arjun Narendran from Arka Motorsports came second, but is 14 points adrift of Balu in the championship standings.
RESULTS (PROVISIONAL): MRF F2000: Race 1: 1. Sohil Shah (12 minutes, 31.381 seconds); 2. T Sai Sanjay (12:36.091); 3. Divy Nandan (12:39.156). Indian Touring Cars: Race 1: 1. Arjun Balu (18:53.861); 2. Arjun Narendran (18:57.871); 3. Sandeep Kumar (19:13.150). Indian Junior Touring Cars: Race 1: 1. Gurunath Meiyappan (19:37.194); 2. Akkineni Anand Prasad (19:38.495); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (19:44.652). Super Stock: Race 1: 1. Ritesh Rai (19:00.108); 2. Narendran (19:09.762); 3. Diljith TS (19:10.429). Formula LGB 1300: Race 1: 1. Viswas Vijayraj (15:06.216); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (15:13.825); 3. Arya Singh (15:13.984)
