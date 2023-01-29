Australian Open: Barbora - Siniakova win women's doubles title

MELBOURNE: Defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova continued their exceptional Grand Slam winning streak in women's doubles as they claimed the 2023 Australian Open title defeating No.10 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan here at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

No.1 seeds Krejcikova and Siniakova of the Czech Republic won their second straight title in Melbourne, overpowering Aoyama and Shibahara 6-4, 6-3.

The Czechs are also the first team to defend the Australian Open women's doubles title since Italy's Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci went back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. In the match, the Japanese pair was the most recent combo to lose to Krejcikova and Siniakova, who are presently unstoppable despite having a significant career-best week.

The Czech duo outshot their opponents by a margin of 26 to 12 in 89 minutes under a closed roof while converting four of their six break points. The sole service break of the opening set was obtained by the Czechs to start the contest.

The No. 1 seeds held for 2-0 thanks to Krejcikova's forehand and Siniakova's volleys, and they were not troubled on serve for the remainder of the set. In the following game, Krejcikova faced two break points on her serve.

After trailing by a break early in the second set once more, Aoyama and Shibahara broke Siniakova and levelled the score at 2-2 with some strong returns. Krejcikova's winning forehand gave the Czechs a love break and a 4-3 advantage, and they went on to win another major championship after that.

"I'm real excited to have this trophy again. To look back, what we achieved last few months, it's amazing. I'm really proud and we're playing great. The team spirit is working, because it's tough," Siniakova was quoted as saying by WTA.com in the champions' press conference.

"I have to say it's a lot of hard work behind it. So many practices. I remember many matches that we got really close. Couple times we were to the semifinals at other slams, and we weren't just able to get through."I'm really happy as part of this tennis generation we are trying to be the best ones. We are quite successful.

I'm really happy with that and I'm honored," Krejcikova said. "We're just really happy with the way we've been playing. Really, every single match I feel like we are improving. ... It was just so close. I feel like it was just right there. Obviously our opponents were just too good and solid," Shibahara said to the press.

"I feel like the experience was just the difference. I know that I think the next time we'll have a better shot at it. Overall I'm just really proud of how we've been playing together, so really excited for what's to come," Shibahara added.