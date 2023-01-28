With 6-wicket haul on final day, Ajith helps TN bow out in style

Ajith ended with match figures of 9/93 after his six-wicket haul in the Saurashtra second innings – 6/54 in 21 overs – ensured Tamil Nadu bowed out of the premier red-ball tournament in style.

The 24-year-old Ajith, who had bagged the ‘Man of the Match’ award in the home victory over Assam last week, clinched the prize for a second successive game, thanks to his top-notch performance against Saurashtra on the fourth and final day.