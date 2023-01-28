U19 Women's T20 WC: India to face England in title clash on Sunday

POTCHEFSTROOM: The first-ever final at an ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will feature India battling England for the title at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday. After two weeks of action that has featured 16 national teams, the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup has just one match remaining, with the final scheduled for 5:15 PM (IST) on Sunday in Potchefstroom.

India's brilliant performance against New Zealand in the first semi-final on Friday saw them seal one of the final berths while England triumphed in a thriller against Australia in the second semi to progress to Sunday's showpiece event. The bowlers did some serious damage for India, as they took wickets at regular intervals to restrict a powerful New Zealand batting line-up to just 107/9 in their 20 overs.

Parshavi Chopra did much of the damage, taking 3/20, while captain Shafali Verma went for just seven runs in her four overs, taking one wicket. In reply, a ruthless half-century from the opening batter and the tournament's leading scorer Shweta Sehrawat saw India comfortably home.

Sehrawat finished unbeaten on 61* as India reached the target in 14.2 overs. The ball dominated early on in the second semi-final too, as Australia's sparkling bowling attack ripped through England's top order to leave them in serious trouble at 45/7.

A defiant partnership between Alexa Stonehouse (25) and Josie Groves (15) helped England recover to a total of 99 all out, with the final wicket falling off the fifth ball of the final over, keeping the game just about alive albeit firmly in Australia's favour at the midway point. And a sensational display with the ball saw England pull off an unlikely victory, bowling Australia out for 96, three runs short of the target.

Hannah Baker starred with a superb 3/10 from four overs, while captain Grace Scrivens delivered a dramatic conclusion as she bagged the final wicket to finish with extraordinary individual figures of 2/8 from 3.4 overs to go alongside her run-a-ball 20 with the bat.