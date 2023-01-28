Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair goes down in title decider
MELBOURNE: Sania Mirza capped off her glorious Grand Slam career with a runners-up finish alongside Rohan Bopanna in the Australian Open mixed doubles final here on Friday.
The unseeded Indian duo went down 6-7(2), 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos at the Rod Laver Arena. “If I cry, these are happy tears. That is just a disclaimer. I am still going to play a couple of more tournaments but my journey as a professional started in Melbourne,” an emotional Sania said as she struggled to hold back tears.
“Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the Nationals. It was 22 years ago and I could not think of a better person, he is my best friend and one of my best partners to finish my career,” Sania said, thanking Bopanna.
The 36-year-old, who earlier announced that the WTA event in Dubai next month would be her swansong, is India’s most accomplished women’s tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies.
The Rod Laver Arena was a happy hunting ground for the Hyderabad player. She has a women’s doubles and mixed doubles title each and has finished runner-up four times at the Australian Open.
RESULT: Mixed doubles: Final: S Mirza/R Bopanna lost to L Stefani/R Matos 6-7(2), 2-6
