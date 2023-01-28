MCFC extend winning streak to beat JFC with thrilling comeback

JAMSHEDPUR: Mumbai City FC extended their unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) to a record-breaking 16 games after an extraordinary comeback victory over Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Boris Singh had put the hosts in front in the 63rd minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Singh turned the game on its head in the final ten minutes to seal a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

The win extended the Islanders’ lead at the top of the table to seven points.