Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday

AUSTRALIA - Order of play on the main show court on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT) 1-Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova (both Czech Republic) v 10-Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara (both Japan)

Men's singles final (7:30 p.m. local time - 0830 GMT) 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

