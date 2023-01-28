5 reasons not to miss huge match between Real Madrid, Real Sociedad

The return of Kubo to the Bernabeu



This match will be special for Takefusa Kubo, who didn't have the chance to show his skills at the Santiago Bernabeu during his time on Real Madrid's books, but who'll look to do so in the blue and white of Real Sociedad this weekend.

The Japanese player is at the top of his game, in a season in which he is dazzling and in which he is becoming a leader in Imanol Alguacil's team. He already has three goals and three assists in LaLiga Santander this season and has integrated wonderfully into the San SebastiÃ¡n unit. He'll be one of La Real's key players and one of the ones to watch as Kubo and his teammates look to storm the Bernabeu.