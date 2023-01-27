Sports

Title eludes Sania in last Grand Slam

Coming into her final Major tournament, Sania had three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet.
Sania Mirza
Sania MirzaFile photo
PTI

MELBOURNE: Sania Mirza will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna here on Friday.

Unseeded Bopanna and Sania lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena.

Coming into her final Major tournament, Sania had three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet.

The 42-year-old Bopanna has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Australian Open
Tennis
Rohan Bopanna
Sania Mirza
Grand Slam titles
Luisa Stefani
Rafael Mataos

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in