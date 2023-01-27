Representative image
Representative image
Sports

Stalin delivers all-round performance for SGCC

MK Stalin delivered an all-round performance as SGCC got the better of Mahaveer CA by five wickets in the Villupuram DCA League Second Division match.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: MK Stalin (4/22 and 27) delivered an all-round performance as SGCC got the better of Mahaveer CA by five wickets in the Villupuram DCA League Second Division match which was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: New Yg. Ind. CC 117 in 22 overs (K Kalai Manan 25, D Vignesh 4/19) lost to Mundiyampakkam CC 120/5 in 19.5 overs (K Chandrasekar 25, S Keerthivasan 3/25); Mahaveer CA 95 in 20.1 overs (M Kumaresan 26, MK Stalin 4/22) lost to SGCC 98/5 in 19.4 overs (MK Stalin 27); SRTCA 109 in 23.2 overs (S Jayakumar 28) bt Karna CC 104/9 in 23.3 overs (D Manikandan 32, Subash Chandra Bose 27, E Durairaj 3/17); Evergreen CC 152/8 in 25 overs bt Power CC 71/9 in 25 overs; Mailam Engg. College 68 in 17.1 overs lost to United CC ‘B’ 71/2 in 10.5 overs (M Thiruvengadam 30)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Stalin
SGCC
Mahaveer CA
Villupuram DCA League Second Division match

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in