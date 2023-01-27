Stalin delivers all-round performance for SGCC

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: New Yg. Ind. CC 117 in 22 overs (K Kalai Manan 25, D Vignesh 4/19) lost to Mundiyampakkam CC 120/5 in 19.5 overs (K Chandrasekar 25, S Keerthivasan 3/25); Mahaveer CA 95 in 20.1 overs (M Kumaresan 26, MK Stalin 4/22) lost to SGCC 98/5 in 19.4 overs (MK Stalin 27); SRTCA 109 in 23.2 overs (S Jayakumar 28) bt Karna CC 104/9 in 23.3 overs (D Manikandan 32, Subash Chandra Bose 27, E Durairaj 3/17); Evergreen CC 152/8 in 25 overs bt Power CC 71/9 in 25 overs; Mailam Engg. College 68 in 17.1 overs lost to United CC ‘B’ 71/2 in 10.5 overs (M Thiruvengadam 30)