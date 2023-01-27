‘Prithvi Shaw will have to wait considering how Gill is batting’
RANCHI: India skipper Hardik Pandya on Thursday said in-form opener Shubman Gill would start the home T20I series against New Zealand ahead of Prithvi Shaw, who has made a comeback to the national team.
Considering Gill’s sensational run in the ODIs, Hardik said that his selection was a no-brainer. Gill has smashed three hundreds, including a double ton, in his last four innings. Ishan Kishan is expected to open alongside Gill.
“Shubman has done well and will start the series. The way he is batting... he was already in the team,” said Hardik.
In the media conference, Hardik also said that he likes bowling with the new ball. Hardik bowled with the new ball in the T20Is against Sri Lanka before doing the same in the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday.
“I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball. Since quite a number of years, whenever I bowl in the nets, I pick the new ball. I am used to the old ball so that I do not feel the need to practice with the old ball as much. It has helped in match situations.
“With our two main bowlers (Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj) rested in the last game, I had to be ready. But [it] has never been about pressure, half of the times pressure is gone if you prepare well,” said Hardik.
Getting to play in Ranchi also has added benefits for the team, including Hardik. The players got to meet MS Dhoni at the ground ahead on Thursday.
“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also [to meet him]. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge)... there is not much left,” said Hardik.
