India demolishes Japan 8-0
ROURKELA: Captain Harmanpreet Singh finally came good with his drag flick as he and young striker Abhishek struck a brace each for India, which demolished Asian Games champion Japan 8-0 in an inconsequential FIH Men’s World Cup classification match in Rourkela on Thursday.
India, which had made a shock exit from the showpiece event after losing to New Zealand in its crossover match, played its best game but it came too late in the tournament. The host, which scored four goals each in the third and fourth quarters, will now play South Africa in the ninth to 12th place match on Saturday.
Harmanpreet (46th and 59th minute) struck twice in the fourth quarter off penalty corners, which should boost his confidence a bit after repeated failures with his drag flick. He had taken most of India’s 26 PCs before Thursday’s classification match. He also took the majority of the 11 PCs India earned on Thursday.
The 23-year-old Abhishek scored in the 36th and 44th minute – both field goals – while Mandeep Singh (33rd), Vivek Sagar Prasad (40th), Manpreet Singh (59th) and Sukhjeet Singh (60th) were the other goal-getters for India.
After a goalless first half, India scored four goals in the third quarter and added four more in the fourth in a lop-sided match, where more than 60 per cent of the possession was with the host. A capacity crowd turned up at the Birsa Munda Stadium and the spectators were treated to the home side’s most convincing win in the tournament.
