1st T20I: Conway, Mitchell & spinners guide NZ to 21-run win over India

India had a disastrous start to its chase with both Ishan Kishan (4) and Rahul Tripathi (0) sent back to the pavilion by the third over.

While Ishan was bamboozled by Bracewell, pacer Jacob Duffy (1/27) induced a fine edge off Rahul’s blade.

Shubman Gill (7) too perished soon after being deceived by Santner as India slumped to 15 for three.

Suryakumar Yadav (47, 34b, 6x4, 2x6), however, looked in good touch as he picked up two boundaries before picking one off his hips for a six off Lockie Ferguson (2/33).

Santner then bowled a maiden as India reached 33 for three in the powerplay overs.

With the pitch offering grip and turn, New Zealand spinners controlled the proceedings keeping it flat and mixing the length even as Hardik unleashed a drive over extra cover to ease the pressure.

Suryakumar, too, brought out his range of sweep shots to keep the scoreboard ticking. When Blair Tickner was introduced, he played a square cut and then sent another one through backward point for successive fours as India reached 74 for 3 in 10 overs.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was then sent inside out over extra cover for a maximum but New Zealand struck twice in next five balls to remove both the set batters.

While Surya chipped one off Sodhi to Finn Allen at long on, Hardik was caught and bowled by Bracewell as it all went downhill after that with India slipping to 89 for five.

Deepak Hooda smacked one over the rope before being stumped. Santner then ran out Shivam Mavi. Ferguson bowled a wicket maiden, removing Kuldeep.

Washington Sundar smashed a fighting 28-ball 50 (5x4, 3x6) but it was too late. Earlier, Indian bowlers struggled to get their line and length, allowing New Zealand to get off to a good start.

Allen (35, 23b, 4x4, 2x6) smashed Hardik for successive boundaries, while a juicy half volley from Arshdeep was hit straight to the boundary. Conway also punished the left-arm pacer for a widish ball as New Zealand put up 23 in two overs.