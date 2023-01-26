Tamil Nadu women’s team beats Nagaland by 5 wickets
CHENNAI: Leg-spinner SB Keerthana (3/18) and left-arm spinner Nida Rehman (3/24) bagged three wickets each as Tamil Nadu defeated Nagaland by five wickets in the Senior Women One Day Trophy Group B match in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu first bundled Nagaland out for 145 in the final over of the innings, courtesy of fine performances from Keerthana and Nida, and later chased the target down in the 41st over.
Arshi Choudhary was the top-scorer for Tamil Nadu with 40 runs.
BRIEF SCORES: Nagaland 145 in 49.3 overs (KP Navgire 27, Nida Rehman 3/24, SB Keerthana 3/18) lost to Tamil Nadu 146/5 in 40.4 overs (Arshi Choudhary 40, MD Thirushkamini 25, PN Khemnar 2/22)
