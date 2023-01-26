Tamil Nadu Under-25 side goes down to Railways by 90 runs
CHENNAI: Opening batter B Sachin’s (111 off 186 balls, 13 fours, 1 six) fighting century went in vain as Tamil Nadu suffered a 90-run defeat at the hands of Railways on the final day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Chasing 332 for victory, Tamil Nadu, which began the day at eight without loss, folded for 241 in the 65th over.
Left-arm spinners Ayan Chaudhari (4/45) and Harsh Tyagi (3/71) guided Railways to a convincing win by picking up seven wickets combined.
BRIEF SCORES: Railways 451 & 168 bt Tamil Nadu 288 & 241 in 64.5 overs (B Sachin 111, U Mukilesh 32, Ayan Chaudhari 4/45, Harsh Tyagi 3/71, Sahab Yuvraj Singh 2/40). Points: Railways 6(23); Tamil Nadu 0(8)
