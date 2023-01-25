Time running out for East Bengal FC for playoffs as they take on FC Goa

PANAJI: FC Goa will have a chance to go four points clear of the final playoff spot when they lock horns with East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

The Gaurs are currently fifth and a point clear of Odisha FC, while also being four points ahead of Bengaluru FC, who are challenging for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Torch Bearers are ten points off sixth place and in danger of being ousted from the playoff race.

Four days after snatching three points from Kerala Blasters, FC Goa are back in action and eager to move further up the table. A win will take the Gaurs up into third place.

However, all teams behind them in the playoff spots will have two games in hand. Familiar faces were on the scoresheet for FC Goa this past Sunday. Iker Guarrotxena scored his seventh goal of the season before Noah Sadaoui scored his sixth.

Redeem Tlang added one to his kitty, taking his season's tally to three goals. FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena might make a few changes to rest some players who may not have recovered from the side's last ISL encounter.