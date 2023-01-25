Tamil Nadu rises to Saurashtra’s challenge

Tamil Nadu was made to toil for runs after stand-in skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul elected to bat first, but ensured only four wickets fell by grinding it out in the middle.

Scoring at just a little over two runs per over, the home team reached 183 for four at stumps, when former captains Baba Indrajith (45 batting off 141 balls, 4 fours) and Vijay Shankar (11 batting) were unconquered at the crease.