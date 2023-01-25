Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

DUBAI: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav claimed theICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award with his outrageous and standout performances in 2022, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday. Suryakumar had a stunning year with the bat breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark like never before in the format. He became just the second batter to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43.

Suryakumar has amassed 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43.

Suryakumar hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, easily the most recorded by anyone in a year in the format's history. The Indian, who scored two hundred and nine half-centuries, served as his team's primary hitter throughout the year. At the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Yadav was at the top of his game, scoring three fifties in six innings and averaging close to 60. Notably, his strike rate was 189.68, which was again very high. After the World Cup tournament, Suryakumar maintained his outstanding year by scoring his second century in the T20Is of the year in the bilateral series in New Zealand. He had already scored a century earlier in the year. Yadav also attained a career-high 890 rating points to take the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Yadav put up quite a few memorable performances throughout the year. But maybe his best performance came in Nottingham, where he made his first T20I hundred, a remarkable 117 off 55 balls, against one of the best white-ball teams currently, England. Yadav raised India from 31/3 in a run chase of 216 to lift India, giving the visitors a chance to knock down the target. Although he was dismissed, India was still within striking distance of a stunning triumph that would have made them renowned.