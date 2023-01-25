Chennaiyin FC into Youth Cup quarter-finals

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC entered the AIFF Under-17 Youth Cup quarter-finals after pipping Garhwal FC in a penalty shootout at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin edged out Garhwal 9-8 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

In normal time, Makakmayum Daniyal (10’) and Lalremruata (23’) gave CFC a two-goal lead at the half-time break, before Richie Kharbani (78’) and Siddharth Khichi (89’) erased the deficit with two goals in a space of just 12 minutes.

In the last-eight stage, Chennaiyin will face Muthoot FA on Thursday.