Sports
Chennaiyin FC into Youth Cup quarter-finals
In the last-eight stage, Chennaiyin will face Muthoot FA on Thursday.
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC entered the AIFF Under-17 Youth Cup quarter-finals after pipping Garhwal FC in a penalty shootout at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Chennaiyin edged out Garhwal 9-8 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 at the end of regulation time.
In normal time, Makakmayum Daniyal (10’) and Lalremruata (23’) gave CFC a two-goal lead at the half-time break, before Richie Kharbani (78’) and Siddharth Khichi (89’) erased the deficit with two goals in a space of just 12 minutes.
In the last-eight stage, Chennaiyin will face Muthoot FA on Thursday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android