Ashwin lauds TNCA’s Talent Scout Pathway initiative
CHENNAI: Ace India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) initiative to launch the Talent Scout Pathway Program 2022-23 here on Wednesday.
The exclusive programme is designed to spot raw talent and to enhance and develop the best bowling talent (medium pacers and spinners). The TNCA has formed a Talent Scout Wing, which includes eminent former first-class cricketers and coaches, to unearth hidden talent, especially in the districts.
With the shorter formats being at the forefront of visibility, there is an immediate requirement to identify bowlers, especially for the longer format. Ashwin, who was the chief guest of the launch event, said it was a noble initiative by the TNCA and called the timing of it apt.
“There is a lot of talent in the districts of the state (Tamil Nadu). The emergence of T Natarajan is a case in point. And through Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which has acted as a vehicle for budding talent since its inception, players such as N Jagadeesan and B Sai Sudharsan have come up the ranks,” said Ashwin.
Elaborating on the challenges faced by a scout, Ashwin mentioned, “Planning is one thing, and executing is quite another. As a bowling scout, you can assess and monitor the bowler’s action, his accuracy, the revolutions he imparts on the ball (in the case of a spinner), and the X factor he possesses. Identifying the right talent is the key and of equal importance is sustaining them over a period of time. TNCA can utilise my services in any capacity as I understand what it takes to play at a high-performance level.”
Touching upon the nitty-gritty of the camp, Ashwin pointed out the importance of a “holistic playing atmosphere”. “The boys will have periodic camps. The coaches are here to nurture them. It is vital to have a robust supply chain of cricketers given the packed schedule these days and the number of injuries.”
Ashwin took immense pride in the state’s U-19 team for reaching the final of this season’s Cooch Behar trophy. “I want to see them knocking on the doors of the India U-19 team. Barring B Aparajith, Washington Sundar and S Radhakrishnan, we (TN) had not had a long list of U-19 cricketers donning India colours recently. I hope this will be a step in the right direction,” observed Ashwin.
The said scouting programme will commence on February 11 in Coimbatore.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android