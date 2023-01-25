Ashwin lauds TNCA’s Talent Scout Pathway initiative

Elaborating on the challenges faced by a scout, Ashwin mentioned, “Planning is one thing, and executing is quite another. As a bowling scout, you can assess and monitor the bowler’s action, his accuracy, the revolutions he imparts on the ball (in the case of a spinner), and the X factor he possesses. Identifying the right talent is the key and of equal importance is sustaining them over a period of time. TNCA can utilise my services in any capacity as I understand what it takes to play at a high-performance level.”