Kerala set to host Super Cup in April

The 2022-23 edition will mark the return of the Super Cup after four years. FC Goa emerged champions in the previous edition in 2019, beating Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The inaugural tournament in 2018 was won by Bengaluru FC, who beat East Bengal 4-1 in the final.

AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said, "It is great that the Super Cup is back after four years. We could not stage the tournament during the pandemic, therefore, its return is very positive news for Indian Football. It will provide more competitive opportunities for players."

"It will be amazing to have the Super Cup in an electric atmosphere in Kerala. I am sure the Group Stage, followed by knockout rounds, will make for an interesting tournament.

My best wishes to all participating teams," he added. The four I-League teams that emerge from the Qualifiers will join the 11 ISL sides and the I-League champions in the Group Stage of the Super Cup.

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups of as many teams each, competing in a single round-robin format. The four group winners will qualify for the Semi-finals.

The group stage will be held from April 8-19, followed by the semi-finals on April 21 and 22. The 2022-23 Super Cup Final will take place on April 25.

The winners of the Super Cup will play 2021-2022 I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC for a place in the 2023-24 AFC Cup group stage. If Gokulam Kerala win the 2022-23 Super Cup, they get automatic qualification to the 2023-24 AFC Cup Group Stage.