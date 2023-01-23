Favoritism won't help you build a team for ODI World Cup: Danish

NEW DELHI: Former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria advised Pakistan to learn from India in terms of building a team for the ODI World Cup while pointing out the difference between the preparations of the two countries for the mega event.

India had a terrific start of the year as the men-in-blue have clinched back-to-back series wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, on the other hand, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand and are eying to complete a 3-0 whitewash to become the No.1 ranked ODI team.

"India know that Rishabh Pant may not be available for the World Cup and so they're grooming Ishan Kishan as a backup for KL Rahul as wicketkeeper. But what are we doing? We are having just Rizwan and not giving any exposure to Mohammad Haris. Favoritism won't help you build a team for the World Cup," Kaneria said on his youtube channel.

Kaneria also lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the curators for not creating result-oriented pitches at home.

He said: "When you give lively wickets, irrespective of the result, the opposition also enjoys pace and bounce and then you see crowds filling up the stadium. But in Pakistan, we didn't see the National Stadium filled even one day. This is the fault of the curators as well as PCB who prepared dead wickets. Pakistan bowlers had nothing to play with. People want to come to stadiums but then there's no entertainment at all."