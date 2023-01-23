Arjun bags double; MRF F2000 class has 3 different winners
CHENNAI: Arjun Narendran of Arka Motorsports bagged a weekend double in the Indian Touring Cars class as the third and penultimate round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 concluded on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit here.
The competition in the MRF Formula 2000 category was fierce, with Chennai’s Dillon Thomas Zachariah, Mohammed Ryan, also from Chennai, and T Sai Sanjay from Salem each winning a race on the day. Meanwhile, Raghul Rangasamy from MSport survived tough competition to notch up his third win in the Formula LGB 1300 category, having started from P8 on the reverse grid.
In the Indian Touring Cars Race 2, Coimbatore’s Arjun, winner of Race 1 on Saturday, secured another fine victory after starting from P5 on the reverse grid.
In the MRF F2000 class, Dillon shrugged off an otherwise disappointing weekend, bagging his maiden win of the season, while Ryan held off Sohil Shah in the next outing. It was then Sai Sanjay’s turn to edge out Sohil in the fourth race and safeguard his top position in the championship standings.
RESULTS (PROVISIONAL): MRF Formula 2000: Race 2: 1. Dillon Thomas Zachariah (15 minutes, 41.751 seconds); 2. Divy Nandan (15:45.155); 3. Mohammed Ryan (15:45.403). Race 3: 1. Mohammed Ryan (15:12.845); 2. Sohil Shah (15:13.898); 3. Divy Nandan (15:19.875). Race 4: 1. T Sai Sanjay (15:35.461); 2. Sohil Shah (15:36.167); 3. Dillon Thomas Zachariah (15:47.167).
Indian Touring Cars: Race 2: 1. Arjun Narendran (27:34.644); 2. Arjun Balu (27:34.913); 3. Jeet Jabakh (27:52.303).
Indian Junior Touring Cars: Race 2: 1. Akkineni Anand Prasad (28:07.045); 2. Raja Rajan (28:11.000); 3. K Srinivas Teja (28:15.481).
Super Stock: Race 2: 1. Ritesh Rai (29:05.372); 2. Diljith TS (29:13.249); 3. Jason Saldanha (29:14.491).
Formula LGB 1300: Race 2: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (17:11.423); 2. Sai Shiva Makesh Sankaran (17:11.572); 3. Tijil Rao (17:20.620)
