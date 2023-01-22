Bangladesh call up U19 stars for Women's T20 World Cup squad

DHAKA: Bangladesh announced their squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. "Nigar Sultana Joty captains the 15-strong squad, which includes a number of players competing at the U19 T20 World Cup currently being held in South Africa," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter and Disha Biswas will all remain in the country to link up with the senior squad upon the conclusion of the U19 tournament.

The Bangladesh side will also play two warm-up matches against Pakistan (06 February in Cape Town) and India (08 February in Stellenbosch) before they kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 12 February.

The remaining players will depart for South Africa on January 23, with their first game in the tournament scheduled for February 12 against Sri Lanka.

During a training camp close to Cape Town, the Tigresses are scheduled to play two exhibition games versus Ireland. Additionally, they have two official warm-up games scheduled: on February 6 in Cape Town against Pakistan, and on February 8 in Stellenbosch against India.

In their debut match of the ICC U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Bangladesh's U19 Women shocked Australia, greatly enhancing their chances of advancing to the tournament's later rounds and bolstering the claims of several players for inclusion in the senior side.

Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas and Sobhana Mostary. Stand by list: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Fargana Hoque Pinky and Sharmin Akter Supta.