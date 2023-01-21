Thapa hopes to deliver when it matters most

By: PRITHIV RAJ A

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC captain and versatile midfielder Anirudh Thapa will look to produce an improved performance when the southern team faces ATK Mohun Bagan in a crucial Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Having failed to score or assist in nine appearances in ISL 2022-23, Thapa, who has been deployed as an attacking midfielder in the absence of the injured Nasser El Khayati, is determined to weave his magic in the remainder of the season.

“I need to work hard. The coach (Thomas Brdaric), team management and my teammates have been helping me. I need to do more and deliver more. Hopefully, in the coming matches, I will prove myself,” Thapa said at a media conference on Friday.

“I am playing in a new position now. When I started playing, I played as a No.8 (box-to-box midfielder). Whenever I played, I played in different positions, but not for a long time. For the first time, I am playing as a No.10 for a complete season. It is a new position and I am learning a lot – how to handle that position, what can I do and how can I help the team. I know that I have not been in good form so far. I can deliver more in terms of goals and assists for the team,” added the 25-year-old Thapa.

During the press interaction, Thapa also highlighted the importance of playing well at home. Chennaiyin, which is fighting for a spot in the play-offs, has secured only a solitary win from six attempts at the Marina Arena this ISL season.

“All the remaining matches are important in the top-six race. If we can grab all the points at home (CFC has four matches remaining in Chennai), it will be a plus (positive) for us. Playing away at FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be difficult,” said Thapa.