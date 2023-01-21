Sports

India bowl out NZ for 108 in 2nd ODI

Hosts India lead the series 1-0 after their 12-run victory in the opener.
Team India
Team IndiaTwitter/@ICC
PTI

RAIPUR: India bowled out New Zealand for 108 in the second One-day International of the three-match series here on Saturday. India skipper Rohit Sharma opted to ball first after winning the toss.

Hosts India lead the series 1-0 after their 12-run victory in the opener.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 108 all out in 34.3 overs (Glenn Phillips 36; Mohammed Shami 3/18, Hardik Pandya 2/16).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in