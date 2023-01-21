Chennaiyin takes on Mohun Bagan, seeks turnaround

By: MANISH RAGHUL

CHENNAI: With the Indian Super League play-off race heating up, Chennaiyin FC will do everything possible to secure a much-needed victory when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Keeping in mind that most of its previous home matches did not go its way – the team has only one victory in six games at the Marina Arena this ISL season – Chennaiyin would desperately hope to put a smile on the faces of its supporters.

CFC, eighth on the table with 16 points from 13 matches, will take confidence from its previous meeting against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, where it emerged victorious by a 2-1 scoreline, and will be eager to replicate the result.

But, Chennaiyin would be concerned with its recent run after picking up just three points from its last four matches despite good performances. “Football is unpredictable. My aim is to always score goals. I tell my players ‘if you score three goals on an average, you can make mistakes’. We should learn from our mistakes and not look for help from the referees,” said CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric, whose team is on a four-match winless streak.

While Chennaiyin got the better of ATKMB in the reverse fixture, it will have its task cut out against Juan Ferrando’s side, which put up a good show in the 0-1 home defeat to Mumbai City FC last week. Mohun Bagan is fourth in the standings with 23 points off 13 matches.

“We need to show our talent. The fans appreciate our game (style of play), but it is not enough for getting victories,” added Brdaric while also stating that the injured duo of Nasser El Khayati and Rahim Ali are unavailable for selection. “Nasser is back in Chennai, but he needs around a week to return to full training.”