Starting XI will depend on surface: Mhambrey

Raipur: Shardul Thakur was picked over Umran Malik in the first ODI because he adds “depth” to the Indian batting but the Jammu and Kashmir speedster remains very much in the scheme of things for the ODI World Cup at home this year, said bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Friday.

Mhambrey said both Thakur and Malik add value to the team in different ways.

“That (batting) is one of the reasons why we picked him (Thakur). He adds depth to the batting. We will have to see the surface and decide the combination accordingly. He has performed well for India,” Mhambrey said in the media interaction ahead of the second ODI.

On Malik, Mhambrey said: “The way he has progressed, it is very heartening to see. Pace does matter and adds a different dimension to the attack. The decision of playing him will depend on the surface and requirement of the team combination.

“He is very much in the scheme of things as far as World Cup is concerned. He adds a lot of value to the team.”

Jasprit Bumrah has been away from the team due to back issues and Mhambrey said the team is missing his services.

“Bumrah is a unique bowler and he is irreplaceable, let’s accept that fact. It is very difficult to replicate his skills. On the order side, it gives an opportunity for others to be tested at this level. We will find out what they bring to the table and how they deal with pressure.”

Getting more opportunities has helped: Santner

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner feels getting more opportunities to bat over the past 12 months has led to an improvement in his power game and helped him chip in with useful knocks.

Batting at number eight, his game plan is simple – to hit sixes from ball one – and that was amply clear in the way he batted in the centre nets of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium here on Friday.

Like the rest of the New Zealand batters, he mostly faced the spinners and tried to hit most balls out of the park. “Being an all-rounder you need to chip in both the departments. In the last year or so, getting more opportunities to bat has helped.”