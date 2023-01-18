Pradosh, Vijay Shankar hit hundreds; Tamil Nadu on top

CHENNAI: Vice-captain Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar completed their hundreds as Tamil Nadu stood in a position of dominance against Assam at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pradosh (153 off 212 balls, 16 fours), who began the day on 99, struck his third century of the Ranji season while Vijay Shankar (112 off 187 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) scored a ton for a third consecutive match before the home team suffered a collapse to be bowled out for 540. In response, Assam was 120 for four at close of play, still behind by 420 runs.

Pradosh and Vijay Shankar picked up from where they left off on the opening day as the left-right combination continued with its attacking approach in the first session. Pradosh found the fence five times on the day and crossed the 150-run mark, but off-spinner Riyan Parag (4/101) castled his stumps to end the 263-run fifth-wicket partnership.

There was double delight for the visiting team as Parag trapped incoming batter Shahrukh Khan (0) leg before wicket off the very next delivery. Skipper R Sai Kishore’s (0) stay at the crease was short-lived too as he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Siddharth Sarmah (3/107), with Tamil Nadu moving from 499 for four to 500 for seven in a span of just two overs.

Just before the Tamil Nadu batters began to fall like a pack of cards, Vijay Shankar, who is on a comeback trail, brought up his century, another well deserved one. Assam cleaned up the tail quickly, but Tamil Nadu had already posted a big total on the board, one that is expected to be sufficient to secure at least the first innings lead.

Pacer H Trilok Nag (1/16) and left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (2/41) caused early damage before Parag (48 off 78 balls, 9 fours) produced a good fight but missed out on a fifty.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 540 in 132.3 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 153, Narayan Jagadeesan 125, Vijay Shankar 112, Baba Indrajith 77, Riyan Parag 4/101, Siddharth Sarmah 3/107) vs Assam 120/4 in 45 overs (Riyan Parag 48)

Vijay Shankar, Pradosh enjoy batting with each other

The Tamil Nadu middle-order duo of Vijay Shankar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul said that they enjoy batting in each other’s company in the longest format. Former skipper Vijay Shankar and current vice-captain Pradosh have combined for four 100+ run partnerships, including the 263-run stand against Assam in the ongoing Elite Group B match here, in the Ranji Trophy this season. “We have had two double hundred partnerships now. If we can get such amount of runs at No.5 and No.6, we can put the team in comfortable situations,” said Vijay Shankar on Wednesday. “Both of us are open enough to accept that something is not right when things are not right during a partnership. The communication has been helping, that is why we have been able to stitch big partnerships,” added Vijay Shankar. On his part, Pradosh, who has been in brilliant form with the blade, said: “I have been enjoying batting with him (Vijay Shankar). We have batted together in the League games (TNCA First Division) as well (they both play for Vijay CC).”