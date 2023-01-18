Indian women's hockey team registers stunning win over South Africa

CAPE TOWN [South Africa]: After a brilliant show in their opening match on Monday, the Indian Women's Hockey Team registered a stunning 7-0 victory against the home side South Africa in their second match of the South Africa Tour here in Cape Town.

The visitors, riding on their recent success at the FIH Women's Nations Cup, have shown sublime form in this tournament.

They opened the campaign with a 5-1 win and on Tuesday they showed the same intent as they began with a fine 9th-minute goal by Udita.

The team led by goalkeeper Savita upped the pressure on South Africa in the second quarter, forming some potent attacking combinations.

Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke, who made her International debut for the Senior Women's side in their opening match on Monday, scored India's second goal in the 22nd minute.

This was followed by a brilliant field goal by experienced forward Rani, who is making her comeback after nearly six months of playing her previous match during the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2022.

She had also scored India's first goal in the opening game. India's 3-0 lead was extended to 6-0 by the end of the second quarter. Goals were converted in quick succession when Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur and Vandana Katariya scored in the 25th, 26th and 27th minute of the game.

South Africa's defence was left wanting with India in a rampaging mood. Though the third quarter did not see any goals being scored, India ended the proceedings with Vandana scoring her second goal of the match in the 58th minute.