Gill's maiden ODI double ton powers India to 349/8 against NZ

HYDERABAD: Shubman Gill continued his fine form and slammed his maiden double century in the format, to power India to an imposing 349 for eight against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes to ensure India post a big total.

Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Gill shared 60 runs for the opening wicket before going ballistic.

Daryl Mitchell (2/30) and Henry Shipley (2/74) picked up two wickets each for the visitors. Brief Scores: India: 349 for 8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 208; Daryl Mitchell 2/30).