Sports

Arshi sparkles in Tamil Nadu’s huge victory

After putting 316 for six on the board, Tamil Nadu bowled Arunachal Pradesh out for a paltry 86, with leg-spinner SB Keerthana (3/31), left-arm spinner Nida Rehman (2/1) and pacer Anusha (2/15) combining for seven wickets.
Arshi Choudhary
Arshi Choudhary
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Opening batter Arshi Choudhary (114 not out off 137 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) struck an unbeaten century while L Nethra (70 off 51 balls, 13 fours), S Anusha (52 off 29 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and MD Thirushkamini (50 off 71 balls, 8 fours) hit half-centuries to help Tamil Nadu thrash Arunachal Pradesh by 230 runs in its opening Senior Women’s One Day Trophy Group B match in Mumbai on Wednesday. After putting 316 for six on the board, Tamil Nadu bowled Arunachal Pradesh out for a paltry 86, with leg-spinner SB Keerthana (3/31), left-arm spinner Nida Rehman (2/1) and pacer Anusha (2/15) combining for seven wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 316/6 in 50 overs (Arshi Choudhary 114*, MD Thirushkamini 50, L Nethra 70, S Anusha 52, Mai Mekh 3/67, Megha Sharma 2/18) bt Arunachal Pradesh 86 in 45.1 overs (SB Keerthana 3/31, S Anusha 2/15, Nida Rehman 2/1)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu victory
Nida Rehman
Arshi

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in