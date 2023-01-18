Arshi sparkles in Tamil Nadu’s huge victory

CHENNAI: Opening batter Arshi Choudhary (114 not out off 137 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) struck an unbeaten century while L Nethra (70 off 51 balls, 13 fours), S Anusha (52 off 29 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and MD Thirushkamini (50 off 71 balls, 8 fours) hit half-centuries to help Tamil Nadu thrash Arunachal Pradesh by 230 runs in its opening Senior Women’s One Day Trophy Group B match in Mumbai on Wednesday. After putting 316 for six on the board, Tamil Nadu bowled Arunachal Pradesh out for a paltry 86, with leg-spinner SB Keerthana (3/31), left-arm spinner Nida Rehman (2/1) and pacer Anusha (2/15) combining for seven wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 316/6 in 50 overs (Arshi Choudhary 114*, MD Thirushkamini 50, L Nethra 70, S Anusha 52, Mai Mekh 3/67, Megha Sharma 2/18) bt Arunachal Pradesh 86 in 45.1 overs (SB Keerthana 3/31, S Anusha 2/15, Nida Rehman 2/1)