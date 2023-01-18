1st ODI: India withstands Bracewell's blitz in a thriller

CHENNAI: From being in a comfortable position to win by a margin of at least a 100 runs to settle for a thrilling finish, Team India held on to its nerves to go up in the ODI series 1-0 against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Michael Bracewell with his vainful 140 off 78 gave the Indian bowlers a run for their money.

Winning the toss India chose to bat first. Shubman Gill made an entertaining knock of 208 to become only the seventh double centurian and ninth highest scorer in the limited overs format's history.

Chasing the steep target, New Zealand lost momentum after it lost Finn Allen for 40. Consecutive wickets fell leaving the Men in Black at 110 for 5 at one stage.

However, Michael Bracewell proved be a game changer with his gritty 140 off 78 ably aided by Santner 57 off 45. Bowling the final over, Shardul Thakur had the last laugh getting Bracewell out for leg before wicket (LBW) in a well executed yorker after going for a six in the first ball.