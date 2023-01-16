Injured Hardik all but ruled out of Wales clash

BHUBANESWAR: India attacking midfielder Hardik Singh has been all but ruled out of the team’s third and final Hockey World Cup Group D match against Wales here on Thursday owing to a hamstring injury.

One of the home team’s most impressive performers, the 24-year-old Hardik scored a goal in India’s 2-0 win against Spain and created a flurry of chances in the 0-0 draw against England. Hardik suffered the injury during the match against England in Rourkela on Sunday.

An official confirmation on his status is awaited, though. A source close to the team said that no decision has been taken on a replacement yet and it is unlikely the team would ask for one going forward. MRI and other scans were performed on the injured player, and it is also learnt that the team management is against playing him in the Wales match and opening up a possibility of aggravating the injury.

Hardik had limped off the ground with just over three minutes left in the game on Sunday. At the post-match press conference, head coach Graham Reid said that the injury did not appear as serious as it was initially suspected.

India, England play out goalless draw

India and England played out a hard-fought goalless draw in their second Pool D match in Rourkela on Sunday. There was hardly anything to separate between the World No.5 India and the sixth-ranked England as both the teams failed to break the deadlock. Both England and India have four points each from two games apiece, with the former currently topping the group on goal difference (England – 5, India – 2).