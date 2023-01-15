India crushes SA in Women’s U-19 WC
BENONI: Opener Shweta Sehrawat smashed an unbeaten 92 after skipper Shafali Verma blazed away to a 16-ball 45 as India crushed South Africa by seven wickets to begin its campaign in the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup on a rousing note here on Saturday.
Set a challenging target of 167 after South Africa opted to bat first, India was off to a blazing start with the opening duo of Shafali and Sehrawat adding 77 runs in just seven overs at Willowmoore Park.
Shafali, who has already played 51 T20Is, 21 ODIs and two Test matches for the senior team at the international level, looked in excellent touch as she toyed with the South African bowlers and put her side on course for a big win.
While Shafali went after the bowlers from the word go, Sehrawat too maintained a very good strike rate throughout her innings, which came off 57 balls and included as many as 20 boundaries.
However, having smashed nine fours and a six in an entertaining stay, Shafali was dismissed by off-spinner Miane Smit at the start of the eighth over. Her strike rate was an incredible 281.25 when she got out.
This was after the Indian captain also shone with the ball, picking up two wickets to put the brakes on the South African scoring rate. Shafali bowled her full quota of four overs and returned with impressive figures of 2/31.
Unperturbed by the departure of Shafali, Sehrawat carried on in the same vein and helped her team cross the line with 21 balls to spare. Sehrawat’s previous best was 40 against the same opponent.
Brief scores: South Africa 166/5 in 20 overs (S Lourens 61) lost to India 170/3 in 16.3 overs (S Sehrawat 92*, S Verma 45)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android