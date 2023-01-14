Saravanan, Balaji help Michelin Tyres thrash IJ Lighting
CHENNAI: D Saravanan (88 and 3/32) delivered an all-round performance while V Balaji (4/20) picked up four wickets as Michelin Tyres defeated India Japan Lighting by 86 runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group B match that was hosted recently.
BRIEF SCORES: Group B: Michelin Tyres 208 in 30 overs (D Saravanan 88, K Dilli Babu 37) bt India Japan Lighting 122 in 21.4 overs (D Saravanan 3/32, V Balaji 4/20); Samsung India 178/7 in 30 overs (A Dinesh Kumar 41, S Dinesh Kumar 31, N Venkatesan 51, J Sathish 3/42) lost to Wheels India Ltd 182/7 in 26.3 overs (V Rajasekaran 69, Madhan Kumar 64, S Dinesh Kumar 4/51)
