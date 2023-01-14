Representative image
Representative image
Sports

Saravanan, Balaji help Michelin Tyres thrash IJ Lighting

D Saravanan (88 and 3/32) delivered an all-round performance while V Balaji (4/20) picked up four wickets as Michelin Tyres defeated India Japan Lighting by 86 runs
Anygraf

CHENNAI: D Saravanan (88 and 3/32) delivered an all-round performance while V Balaji (4/20) picked up four wickets as Michelin Tyres defeated India Japan Lighting by 86 runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group B match that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Group B: Michelin Tyres 208 in 30 overs (D Saravanan 88, K Dilli Babu 37) bt India Japan Lighting 122 in 21.4 overs (D Saravanan 3/32, V Balaji 4/20); Samsung India 178/7 in 30 overs (A Dinesh Kumar 41, S Dinesh Kumar 31, N Venkatesan 51, J Sathish 3/42) lost to Wheels India Ltd 182/7 in 26.3 overs (V Rajasekaran 69, Madhan Kumar 64, S Dinesh Kumar 4/51)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Cricket
Saravanan
Balaji
Michelin tyres
IJ Lighting

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in