Ranji seamer Sidharth dies after brief illness
NEW DELHI: Tragedy struck India’s domestic cricket as young Himachal Pradesh seam bowler Sidharth Sharma died in a Vadodara hospital after a brief illness, confirmed a senior official of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).
The 28-year-old pace bowler was a part of Himachal Pradesh squad that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021-22 and had played six first-class, six List A and one T20 game for the state with 33 wickets to his name.
“All of us at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association are devastated. Sidharth left us on Thursday night. He was on ventilator support for the past few days. He was in squad during our last round game in Vadodara against Baroda.
“Before the game, he started vomiting and had problems in passing urine and had to be immediately admitted to a local hospital. His condition deteriorated in the following days,” HPCA secretary Avnish Parmar said.
Sidharth is survived by his parents and a brother, who lives abroad.
