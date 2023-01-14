Gujarat win 9th edition of National Blind Cricket Tournament

MUMBAI: Gujarat won the Siyaram's National Blind Cricket Tournament held at the P.J. Hindu Gymkhana here, beating Maharashtra by 10 wickets in the final on Saturday.

The championship witnessed participation from eight teams -- Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab.

In the final, Maharashtra set a target of 138 runs in 15 overs with Gujarat bowler Manish Hadiya picking four wickets to limit the Maharashtra team to 137 runs.

Gujarat chased the target in 7.1 overs without losing a wicket as Hitesh Patel top-scored with 77 runs in 26 balls.

Siyaram's successfully organised the tournament for the 9th consecutive year in association with The Blind Welfare Organisation. The organisation works closely with players from across the country and has helped over 20 players to reach the Indian National Cricket team.

"We are extremely proud of all the teams and players who participated in the tournament. At Siyaram's we have always believed in uplifting and encouraging talent from across various fields. After the recent winning moments of the Indian National Blind Cricket team at the T20 World Cup, there is great interest among the audiences as well. We are thrilled to be providing a platform and creating further opportunities for undiscovered talent from across the country," said Ramesh Poddar, CMD, Siyaram's Silk Mills Ltd.

There are three categories in blind cricket B1 (4 players), B2 (4 players) and B3 (3 players). Players in the B1 category are completely blind, B2 category players are 75 per cent blind while the B3 category players are 60 per cent blind. Gujarat has had absolute dominance in this tournament since the inaugural edition. Sanjay Darwaada, captain of the Gujarat team won the toss and elected to field first. Hitesh Patel was adjudged the player of the match who scored 77 runs in the chase in 26 balls. He also won the player of the tournament for his all-round performance in all the matches picking up 2 wickets and scoring 307 runs.

