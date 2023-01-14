City is favourite, but United is in form: Brown on Manchester derby

Definitely, [qualifying for] the Champions League [next season]. Listen, we are still in the Cups (Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup). I think that he (ten Hag) will go with full-strength teams in the Cups. We need to start getting that winning mentality. I think that everybody would be happy with a trophy.

On how many more transfer windows or years United could take to challenge for the PL and CL titles

I still think that it will take a good couple of years. We can get lucky in the summer, when the manager gets three or four players who he really wants. That changes the team. The manager is bringing that (fighting for places in the eleven) back into play, which I like as a former player. At the moment, he is getting the best out of the players he has.