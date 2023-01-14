City is favourite, but United is in form: Brown on Manchester derby
CHENNAI: Former England and Manchester United defender Wes Brown opined that the recent rich vein of form of the ‘Red Devils’ would hold it in good stead when it welcomes local rival Manchester City to Old Trafford for the much anticipated Premier League bout on Saturday. Brown said that United, which is on a six-match winning streak in all competitions since the restart of the season, could go toe-to-toe with City in the derby “if it plays the way it has been playing”. Brown, in a virtual interaction with DT Next, also shared his thoughts on United’s season so far under manager Erik ten Hag, club’s targets for the near future and more.
EXCERPTS
On the Manchester derby
This is the big one, really. [Manchester] City has been outstanding for the last seven to eight years. Us (Manchester United) getting back into a really good rhythm… we are playing really well. City has the team that can possibly beat any team in the world… with the players who it has. But, it is really good that United is going into the derby while playing well. It has got good confidence at the moment. It is probably the first derby in a while… you would put City as the favourite [to win], but it is not like “City will win it easily today”.
On whether United is better prepared compared to the previous derby (where it lost 3-6 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium in October 2022)
I think that it is. Defensively, it is now looking very strong – quite a few clean sheets. There is energy in the team. The way we have been playing, is very positive. There is smile on the people’s faces. The confidence has come back. The players who the manager (Erik ten Hag) brought in are really showing their class. Just a good combination that the team has been showing. But, that does not really matter when you play City. You cannot drop off any second. This is a team that can score goals and score via anybody. United could win this game if it plays the way it has been playing [recently].
On the beginning of the ten Hag era at United
Ten Hag has brought in a system that is respectful. There is no messing around. If you have a meeting at 9 [am], you have to be there on time. We saw with Marcus [Rashford] a couple of weeks ago (he was dropped to the bench after missing a team meeting). There are high standards. Ten Hag has done it very smoothly. The system has brought in a different mindset. You can see that the players have knuckled down a bit.
On whether United can finish in the top-four in the PL (it is currently fourth on the table)
Yes, it can. From a United point of view, the manager and the fans will be happy. We are playing really well, but it will take time [to get even better]. Ultimately, United is on a very good run. It (the top-four qualification) could boil down to the matches between the big teams. They are going to be very important. I think that United will make it.
On United’s realistic goals this season
Definitely, [qualifying for] the Champions League [next season]. Listen, we are still in the Cups (Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup). I think that he (ten Hag) will go with full-strength teams in the Cups. We need to start getting that winning mentality. I think that everybody would be happy with a trophy.
On how many more transfer windows or years United could take to challenge for the PL and CL titles
I still think that it will take a good couple of years. We can get lucky in the summer, when the manager gets three or four players who he really wants. That changes the team. The manager is bringing that (fighting for places in the eleven) back into play, which I like as a former player. At the moment, he is getting the best out of the players he has.
