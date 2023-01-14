Binny cleared of conflict of interest
NEW DELHI: The BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) Vineet Saran has “dismissed” the ‘Conflict of Interest’ case filed against BCCI president Roger Binny, stating that complainant Sanjeev Gupta’s claims were devoid of any “merit”.
Gupta’s contention in his complaint was that 1983 World Cup hero’s daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer Binny working for Star Sports as an anchor amounts to having a contract with the BCCI and thus is a Conflict of Interest.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League as well as Indian national team’s home games along with all ICC events.
Gupta, a former Apex Council member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), has been filing complaints against who’s who of Indian cricket including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli to name a few.
Justice Saran in his 11-page 20-point report has summarily rejected Gupta’s complaint and also issued him a stern warning to not share complaint related documents with “unrelated parties”.
