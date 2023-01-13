Virat, Sachin wish Team India good luck ahead of Hockey World Cup

NEW DELHI: With Team India all set to open their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain on Friday, former India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished them good luck for the marquee event.

The World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29. India are placed in Pool D along with England, Wales and Spain.

India will seek a podium finish and the expectations are far greater this time, particularly after the team's stupendous performance at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where they ended a 41-year-long wait to stand on the podium again by bagging the bronze medal.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wished the Indian team good luck. "Wishing the Indian Men's Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup. We'll all be cheering for you! Chak De!" Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.