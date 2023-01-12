'Devastated' Marin Cilic withdraws from Australian Open

Cilic, US Open champion in 2014, began his year at the Maharashtra Open in Pune, India but pulled out ahead of his quarter-final against Tallon Griekspoor after injuring his knee. The world number 18 was forced to withdraw from the ATP event in Pune last week due to a knee injury.

He joined injured World Number 1 Carlos Alcaraz in skipping the year's first Grand Slam, which begins on Monday. Cilic began the season at the Maharashtra Open in India, but withdrew before his quarterfinal match against Tallon Griekspoor due to a knee injury sustained in training.

Cilic, a former US Open champion, has not advanced beyond the fourth round of the Australian Open since reaching the final in 2018. He was entered in the drew as the tournament's 17th seed.