Rohit in favour of giving Gill a long run

“Gill has got a lot of runs in the last few games, so has Ishan. I am not going to take anything away from him (Ishan). He’s been wonderful for us, got a double hundred. And, I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement,” said Rohit. “But just to be honest and fair to the guys who have done really well before, we need to give those guys enough chances as well before we make that call.”