Rohit in favour of giving Gill a long run
GUWAHATI: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday made it clear that Ishan Kishan, despite his fastest double hundred in his last ODI, will have to wait for his next chance just like Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently the world’s No. 1 T20 batter.
Ishan stunned the cricketing world with world record breaking 131-ball-210 against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month while ‘SKY’ has just scored his 3rd T20I hundred couple of days ago in his 43rd innings.
But Rohit was clear that Shubman Gill (named on record) and Shreyas Iyer (dropped broad hints) will get a long run in these six games.
“Both openers have done really well. But looking at how both openers have gone through, it’s fair that we give Gill a chance to have a good run,” Rohit said ahead of the first game.
“Gill has got a lot of runs in the last few games, so has Ishan. I am not going to take anything away from him (Ishan). He’s been wonderful for us, got a double hundred. And, I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement,” said Rohit. “But just to be honest and fair to the guys who have done really well before, we need to give those guys enough chances as well before we make that call.”
Terming it unfortunate, Rohit said Ishan would get his share of chances as it has 15 ODIs and the Asia Cup lined up before the World Cup in October-November.
“It’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to play Ishan. But looking at how things have panned out for us in the last eight-nine months and how the ODIs have gone through for us, it’s fair to give Gill that run and he’s done extremely well in that position.”
