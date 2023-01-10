Mohan Prasath sizzles for TN

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu dominated the proceedings against Manipur on the second day of the U-25 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy on Monday. After declaring its first innings at 545 for seven, Tamil Nadu bundled out Manipur for 92 with left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath taking six wickets for 29 runs. With a lead of 453 runs, the host enforced follow-on and at stumps, Manipur was placed at 18 for one. Earlier, TN’s B Sachin missed out on a double ton by getting dismissed for 199 (319b, 16x4). All-rounder R Sonu Yadav biffed a few big hits en route to a nice cameo of 69 (46b, 4x4, 5x6).

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 545/7 decl. in 114.4 overs (B Sachin 199, Daryl S Ferrario 172, S Aravind 27, S Abishiek 37, R Sonu Yadav 69, Aziz Mirza 2/113) vs Manipur 92 in 44.3 overs (S Mohan Prasath 6/29, M Siddharth 2/35) & 18/1 in 23 overs