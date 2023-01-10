Sports

Mohan Prasath sizzles for TN

After declaring its first innings at 545 for seven, Tamil Nadu bundled out Manipur for 92 with left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath taking six wickets for 29 runs.
Mohan Prasath
Mohan Prasath
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu dominated the proceedings against Manipur on the second day of the U-25 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy on Monday. After declaring its first innings at 545 for seven, Tamil Nadu bundled out Manipur for 92 with left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath taking six wickets for 29 runs. With a lead of 453 runs, the host enforced follow-on and at stumps, Manipur was placed at 18 for one. Earlier, TN’s B Sachin missed out on a double ton by getting dismissed for 199 (319b, 16x4). All-rounder R Sonu Yadav biffed a few big hits en route to a nice cameo of 69 (46b, 4x4, 5x6).

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 545/7 decl. in 114.4 overs (B Sachin 199, Daryl S Ferrario 172, S Aravind 27, S Abishiek 37, R Sonu Yadav 69, Aziz Mirza 2/113) vs Manipur 92 in 44.3 overs (S Mohan Prasath 6/29, M Siddharth 2/35) & 18/1 in 23 overs

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Cricket
Sports
Manipur
Mohan Prasath

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in