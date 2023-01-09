Tanmay Raghavan, MRR Preethi reign supreme

CHENNAI: Tanmay Raghavan of Sri Sankara School and MRR Preethi from Bala Vidya Mandir bagged the Boys Std 12 and Girls Std 12 trophy respectively in the Chennai City Schools Tournament that was hosted by the SDAT AKG Table Tennis Academy here.

RESULTS: Final: Boys Std 12: Tanmay Raghavan (Sri Sankara School) bt S Mehan (Hindu Sr Sec School) 3-1 (11-5, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9); Boys Std 9: S Mehan (Hindu Sr Sec School) bt Guru Sanjith (PSBB) 3-1 (11-9, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8); Boys Std 7: Mohammed (Asan Memorial School) bt M Suganth (Vinwin Academy) 3-0 (11-1, 11-9, 11-6); Boys Std 5: H Srivanth (NKVV School) bt Adhrith (Sri Sankara School) 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7).

Girls Std 12: MRR Preethi (Bala Vidya Mandir) bt Yuvanika 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-8); Girls Std 9: Tanishkaa

(GTA School) bt S Amritha (PSBB School) 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-5); Girls Std 7: Harjani (SBOA School) bt S Amritha (PSBB School) 3-1 (5-11, 11-3, 14-12, 11-8); Girls Std 5: Srishi (Chinmaya School) bt Moksha (Hari Sree School) 3-2 (8-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9)