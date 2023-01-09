Cummins wants all bases covered for India series

SYDNEY: Australia skipper Pat Cummins wants everything at his “disposal” for the “big” series in India next month and besides frontline spinner Nathan Lyon, he feels Ashton Agar and Travis Head too will be vital to the team’s bowling plans.

Australia, which completed a 2-0 Test series win over South Africa here, is gearing up for the fourmatch Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Nagpur on February 9.

“I think our squad will have basically all possibilities. It’s a big series, so we want everything at our disposal,” Cummins said after the match.

Agar had been called up for the final Test against South Africa keeping in mind the Indian tour. However, in the 22 overs he bowled, the 29-year-old gave away 58 runs and remained wicketless in the drawn Test.

But being a left-arm spinner, he could prove effective against the Indian top order that is dominated by right handers in the absence of southpaw Rishabh Pant, who will miss the series due to injuries sustained in a car accident last month.

“Ash will be there, a leftarm orthodox … he’ll absolutely be there.”

“It wasn’t an audition at all (for the India tour). This wicket’s a bit different to India, it wasn’t really spinning out of the middle of the wicket.

“An Indian wicket sometimes really breaks up, even from the middle of the wicket, and a left-arm orthodox becomes a bit more effective against righthand batters. I thought he did really well,” Cummins added.