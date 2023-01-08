SA20: Joburg Super Kings launch official team jersey and anthem

JOHANNESBURG: Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis launched the official team jersey for the first edition of SA20 at an event at The Wanderers on Sunday.

Joburg Super Kings also released the official anthem at the ceremony which also featured the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Malada, Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki, Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan, Joburg Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming and Joburg Super Kings head franchise Ankit Baldi.

Faf du Plessis presented a special Joburg Super Kings jersey to Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Malada, the chief guest of the event. The Mayor presented the official playing jerseys to the Joburg Super Kings squad members.

Speaking about the jersey and the Super Kings' connection with South Africa, Mr KS Viswanathan said, "Chennai Super Kings has always enjoyed tremendous support in South Africa. The yellow brings familiarity to all our Super fans across the world. The green resonates with South African cricket fans.

The yellow and green in the Joburg Super Kings reflects that there will be continuity from the Super Kings family and yet Joburg will be unique. We are happy to take our first step here and look forward to a long journey."

Speaking about the anthem, Ankit Baldi said,"We wanted to be authentic to local music and culture. Keeping that in mind, the anthem embraces the same with sounds and beats from South Africa. Yet we carry our whistles everywhere we go.

In fact, the whistles too have a big connection with South Africa. Chennai Super Kings' famous Whistle Podu anthem was born in 2009 as a call-out for fans in India to cheer for CSK when the tournament was shifted to South Africa. Ever since then, whistles have been an integral part of the Super Kings. I'm confident the Joburg Super Kings fans will embrace the new anthem as well."